The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a suspected homicide off of U.S. 24 near Cascade.
Spokesperson Jacqueline Kirby said several calls were made to the sheriff’s office for a welfare check around 6:01 this morning.
Responding deputies found a woman's body. No identifying details have yet been released nor has the exact location of where the body was found.
Westbound U.S. 24 between Wellington Road, near Green Mountain Falls, and Cave of the Winds Road, near Manitou Springs, will be completely shut down until at least 9:45 a.m.
WB Higheay 24 will Be completely shut down for at least the next hour due to a homicide investigation. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/w8uSQKMkuo— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 31, 2020
KKTV reported that the road is blocked off with yellow tape and that an SUV and pickup truck are damaged near the side of the road, but it is not known whether they are related to the homicide.
This is a developing story.
