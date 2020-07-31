The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a suspected homicide off of U.S. 24 near Cascade, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson Jacqueline Kirby.
Several calls were made to the sheriff’s office for a welfare check around 6:01 Friday morning, Kirby said.
Responding deputies found a woman's body. No identifying details have yet been released nor has the exact location of where the body was found.
All lanes of U.S. 24 between Wellington Road, near Green Mountain Falls, and Cave of the Winds Road, near Manitou Springs, are reopened after being closed nearly 4 hours.
WB Higheay 24 will Be completely shut down for at least the next hour due to a homicide investigation. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/w8uSQKMkuo— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 31, 2020
KKTV reported that the road is blocked off with yellow tape and that an SUV and pickup truck are damaged near the side of the road, but it is not known whether they are related to the homicide.
There are no suspects yet.
This is a developing story.
