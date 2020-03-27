Krystal Lee, the woman who helped a Florissant rancher cover up the murder of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, is being considered for placement in community corrections.
"We vigorously oppose moving this defendant to any community-based alternative," El Paso County District Attorney Dan May and prosecutor Jennifer Viehman said in a written announcement Friday.
Lee, also known as Krystal Lee Kenney, cleaned up the blood-drenched townhouse where Berreth, 29, was fatally beaten with a bat by her fiancee Patrick Frazee on Thanksgiving 2018. She also participated in a scheme to steal Berreth's cellphone and make it look like the murdered woman left Colorado of her own free will.
Lee was sentenced Jan. 28 to three years in prison — 1,095 days. Thus far, she has served less than 60, the district attorney's statement said.
Under community corrections, inmates are permitted to leave prison to serve in less-secure, community based settings, frequently known as halfway houses.
Lee is currently confined at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility.
It's unclear when a decision will be made on her possible transfer.
"The fact that this defendant is even being considered for 'step-down' placement demonstrates once again that Colorado's sentencing scheme is outrageously, dishearteningly distorted," May and Viehman said.
Lee pleaded guilty in February 2019 to a single count of evidence tampering, in what May called a “deal with the devil” that helped bring Frazee to justice.
Frazee remains incarcerated at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway in southern Colorado, where he is serving a life sentence plus 156 years in prison.