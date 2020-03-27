Krystal Lee After Sentencing

Krystal Lee, is lead to a van by representatives of the Teller County Sheriff's Dept. after being sentenced at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek, Colorado, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The former Idaho nurse who scrubbed blood from the Woodland Park town house where Patrick Frazee fatally beat his fiancée Kelsey Berreth with a baseball bat was sentenced Tuesday to 3 years in prison.(Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Krystal Lee, the woman who helped a Florissant rancher cover up the murder of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, is being considered for placement in community corrections.

"We vigorously oppose moving this defendant to any community-based alternative," El Paso County District Attorney Dan May and prosecutor Jennifer Viehman said in a written announcement Friday.

Lee, also known as Krystal Lee Kenney, cleaned up the blood-drenched townhouse where Berreth, 29, was fatally beaten with a bat by her fiancee Patrick Frazee on Thanksgiving 2018. She also participated in a scheme to steal Berreth's cellphone and make it look like the murdered woman left Colorado of her own free will. 

Lee was sentenced Jan. 28 to three years in prison — 1,095 days. Thus far, she has served less than 60, the district attorney's statement said.

Under community corrections, inmates are permitted to leave prison to serve in less-secure, community based settings, frequently known as halfway houses.

Lee is currently confined at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility.

It's unclear when a decision will be made on her possible transfer.  

"The fact that this defendant is even being considered for 'step-down' placement demonstrates once again that Colorado's sentencing scheme is outrageously, dishearteningly distorted," May and Viehman said.

Lee pleaded guilty in February 2019 to a single count of evidence tampering, in what May called a “deal with the devil” that helped bring Frazee to justice.

Frazee remains incarcerated at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway in southern Colorado, where he is serving a life sentence plus 156 years in prison. 

