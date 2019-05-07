A 36-year-old woman was arrested after veering off the road and crashing into several light poles with a child in the vehicle Monday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of North Powers and Briargate Boulevards. The driver was initially found unresponsive, police said, and was later transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The child in the vehicle was unharmed.
During the investigation, police said that illegal narcotics were found in the woman's possession and that a mix of alcohol and drugs is believed to be a factor in the wreck.
The woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs, Child Abuse, Driving Under the Influence and various other charges, according to authorities.