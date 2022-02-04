According to marriage and arrest records obtained late Friday by The Gazette, a Colorado Springs woman killed in a Tuesday night shooting has been identified as Lizet Yesenia Salinas-Mijangos.
Police have not officially announced the woman's identity.
Police arrested Salinas-Mijangos' husband, 29-year-old David Weingarten, on suspicion of murder after arrest records provided to the newspaper by Gazette partner KKTV show he told police he shot his wife and their son, George Weingarten, who was born last May. Salinas-Mijangos, 26, and Weingarten have been married since 2019, records show.
According to arrest records, around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Weingarten called police to inform them he shot his wife and son, claiming he had been "hearing things."
"I've been feeling not good lately and something just came over me," Weingarten told dispatchers. "I don't know what happened. I've been hearing things and I don't know what's going on. My wife and son are both dead I believe."
Police responded to the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive, where they found the two deceased individuals.
After Weingarten's arrest he told police he was having bad thoughts, arrest records show. He said he retrieved a gun from his vehicle and then paced inside his home before eventually shooting his wife.
Weingarten also told police officers he shot his son. When asked why, he told officers he may have done so in part due to the boy's crying. He said his son's crying made him anxious.