A woman earlier this month turned herself to Colorado Springs police as one suspect in a February homicide and another suspect in the case committed suicide days after the death, police said in a Monday news release.
Detectives worked since February to learn who was involved in the death of 25-year-old Benjamin Nandin on Feb. 11 in the 400 block of West Fillmore Street, according to the release.
Vanessa Taylor, 39, of Colorado Springs, was determined to be involved in the death of Nandin and turned herself in Aug. 6 at Police Operations Headquarters after police issued an arrest warrant for first degree murder, authorities said.
Police were called at 11:52 p.m. Feb. 11 on a report of an unresponsive person at The BOMB Headshop at Blown Smoke Shop, 424 W. Fillmore St., police said. Officers found Nandin dead inside. His death was the sixth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. Details about Nandin's death were not available.
Kyree Howard-Walker , 27, of Colorado Springs, was identified as a suspect. He committed suicide on Feb. 25, three days after a day-long shooting and carjacking rampage throughout Colorado Springs on Feb. 22.
Police also identified Howard-Walker as a suspect in two other homicides and a shooting of a third person in Colorado Springs that occurred on Feb. 22.
Police issued a warrant for Howard-Walker after he allegedly shot and killed Eugene Pischke, 39, near Fort Carson and Carl Thompson, 28, in southeastern Colorado Springs, according to the affidavit in that case. He's also accused of shooting a man in the face as he drove his car downtown and carjacking two women at gunpoint. Police said Howard-Walker held officers at bay at a Stratton Meadows home Feb. 25, then killed himself.