A Colorado Springs woman suspected of distributing fentanyl pills to two juveniles could face life in prison, a release from The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday.

Alexis Nicole Wilkins was accused of giving two girls fentanyl pills in the parking lot of The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs on Dec. 2. The girls took the pills to school the next morning, where they shared them with a third student who overdosed and died in class, according to the release.

The penalty for distributing fentanyl is no less than 20 years in prison with up to a life sentence, a fine of no more than $1 million, and no less than three years of supervised release, the release said.

The students attended Mitchell High School, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.