A woman suspected of being drunk stole a Colorado Springs police cruiser early Saturday morning while officers were responding to a separate incident, police said.

Officers said Crystal Grondahl, 23, was walking past an unlocked cruiser abut 4 a.m. near a motel in the 4200 block of North Nevada Avenue, where police were responding to reports of a man and woman arguing. Grondahl drove off in the vehicle, crashing about two miles south at Penrose Main Hospital, said Sgt. Fred Walker.

Officers quickly located the vehicle through its GPS system, Walker said, and found Grondahl attempting to run from the smashed cruiser when she saw police. She was cited for motor vehicle theft, DUI and reckless driving. Walker said Grondahl was unharmed in the crash, but was still taken to a hospital.

Police said Grondahl was not related to the initial disturbance call, and are unsure what inspired her to steal the cruiser.

"We don't take it kindly when someone steals our car," Walker said.

