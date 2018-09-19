A 29-year-old woman whose vehicle was pinned between two semi trucks in an eight-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down Interstate 25 Wednesday morning is expected to survive.
The woman, who had non-life threatening injuries, had to be cut out of her mangled vehicle and was flown by helicopter to a hospital, Colorado State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler said.
One driver was cited with careless driving resulting in injury, he said.
Details about the crash were not immediately available. No other serious injuries were reported in the crash, Cutler said.
The crash, which was reported at 8:49 a.m. near the North Gate Boulevard exit, is believed to have been caused in part by a rollover crash in the same area an hour earlier.
Cutler said other drivers might have been slowing to gawk or accommodate emergency crews clearing the rollover crash across the median when “one of the semis didn’t” slow, setting off a chain reaction.
“People need to be aware that vehicles may be slowing or stopping in front of them to look,” Cutler warned.
Cutler said a male driver rolled his vehicle off the right side of northbound I-25, but said witnesses gave conflicting accounts about how it happened, where it happened and how many vehicles were involved.
It was also initially reported that the man was ejected in the crash. Cutler said the man was taken to an area hospital.
Denise Davis witnessed the rollover, but her account varies drastically from the State Patrol’s.
Davis said she was heading to work on southbound I-25 about 7:30 a.m. when a white SUV five cars ahead of her suddenly went sideways, took out a light post and disappeared in a cloud of smoke.
When the smoke cleared, Davis said it was obvious the vehicle had rolled and was resting in the left-most lane of northbound I-25.
Another motorist ran over to the vehicle to help the driver but “there wasn’t anybody there,” Davis said. She later saw the driver lying in the median, but said he wasn’t moving and no one was trying to give him medical attention.
“It would be a complete miracle if he was alive,” Davis said.
She left before the second crash. As she drove away, she said, she saw two electronic signs posted on the side of the interstate: one reported 427 traffic deaths on Colorado roadways so far this year and the other read “Physics doesn’t lie, buckle up.”
In Colorado Springs, police have reported 38 traffic deaths this year, one shy of last year’s record 39 fatalities.
“The sad part is it’s the same story every time — people are going too fast, they’re traveling too close to the person in front of them or they’re doing something stupid,” Davis said.