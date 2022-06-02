A Colorado woman has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city of Colorado Springs and five Colorado Spring police officers for “brutal and unconstitutional assault and an unlawful arrest,” according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Gazette.

Tara Hadam — a former resident of Colorado Springs — attended a Black Lives Matter protest on South Nevada Avenue on June 2, 2020, to demonstrate against police violence after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis late May that year.

According to the lawsuit, Hadam was sprayed in the face with “noxious chemicals” and arrested on “false charges” by Christopher Pryor, Dale Peterson, Blake Evenson, David Brockman and Jason Reeser of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

In the lawsuit filed by Frank Law Office LLC, attorneys Adam Frank and Cameron Bedard claim that police did not have a warrant authorizing the arrest, nor did they have “probable cause” that a crime was committed.

Hadam was charged with disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions and obstructing a peace officer, according to Frank. She was acquitted by a jury on Sept. 28, 2021.

Hadam filed a complaint in December 2021, but nothing came of it. "Based on documents obtained by Ms. Hadam in response to open records requests, Ms. Hadam learned that CSPD chose not to even initiate an investigation of her complaint," the lawsuit said.

Evidence in the lawsuit allegedly shows Hadam protesting peacefully and exercising freedom of speech at the time of her arrest.

“The news footage shows Ms. Hadam doing nothing but standing still, holding her hands in the air, and occasionally unsuccessfully trying to wipe the chemical spray out of her eyes,” the lawsuit said.

Hadam was allegedly sprayed in the face four times with oleoresin capsicum spray, commonly known as pepper spray, while she faced officers with her arms in the air.

Officers allegedly arrested Hadam by surrounding her in a “bearhug,” lifting her off the ground and placing her in handcuffs. After being restrained, she was allegedly sprayed a fifth time at point-blank range with MK-9 crowd control fogger, intended for controlling large crowds, the lawsuit said.

"She was peaceful, she was doing nothing wrong and the police’s response was emblematic of the significant police brutality problem that the Colorado Springs Police Department has,” Frank said in an interview with The Gazette.

The lawsuit also claims that Colorado Springs is liable for the officers’ actions during the protest.

This is not the first time Colorado Springs police has faced scrutiny over their response to Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Another woman protesting on the same day as Hadam was awarded a $175,000 settlement from the city of Colorado Springs in February after she filed an excessive force lawsuit.

Celia Palmer sued the city, Sgt. Keith Wrede and another officer, Wesley Woodworth, after the officers allegedly "ambushed" Palmer and her friend, "tackling both of them," then "slammed" Palmer to the ground.

A jury trial has been requested in federal court for Hasam's lawsuit. The defendants have 60 days to respond.

"The Colorado Springs Police Department is unable to speak about matters under litigation," Sgt. Jason Newton of the police department said in an email. "In the end, we want the facts to be able to speak for themselves and justice to prevail."

The Gazette reached out to the city of Colorado Springs for comment but has not received a response.