Four days after being struck by a vehicle while protesting the killing of George Floyd in downtown Colorado Springs, Nichole Hennigan rejoined hundreds demonstrating at City Hall on Sunday.
Hennigan, 23, who'd been hospitalized following the collision Wednesday on Cascade Avenue in front of The Antlers hotel, said she suffered three fractured vertebrae and bruised ribs in the incident.
“I would have been here the day I got out of the hospital, but everyone told me no,” Hennigan said.
Hennigan took the megaphone Sunday a short walk from where she was injured. Alea LoCascio filmed her friend addressing the crowd on the ninth day of protests in Colorado Springs over Floyd's killing by a police officer May 25 in Minneapolis.
“She’s inspiring as hell,” LoCascio said. “There’s no excuse — if she can come out here after everything she’s been through and still stand up there and make a speech even ... man, she’s moving me. She’s so strong. I’m so proud of her.”
Police are still investigating the crash and no arrests have been announced. Police have appealed to the public for for cellphone video of what happened to Hennigan.
Police said Hennigan was with about 150 people who were in the roadway about 7:40 p.m. at North Cascade and East Pikes Peak Avenues, blocking traffic.
She was struck by a Jeep whose driver, according to police, "was stopped in traffic and assaulted by protesters and when a protester jumped on the hood of the jeep, it drove off, injuring the protester.”
Video posted online by other protesters showed bystanders attempting to administer aid to the injured woman, who was put into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.
Police said they and emergency medical personnel were initially prevented by the crowd from getting to the injured protester.
In online posts, people who said they were at the intersection protesting when the crash happened have disputed the police account, denying anyone jumped on the car or blocked police and EMTs.
Hennigan on Sunday declined to discuss what happened before or after she was hit, pointing to the bigger picture.
Despite several nights of clashes between police and demonstrators, no other injuries to police or protesters have been reported.
While she was recovering, Hennigan said she watched her fellow protesters’ speeches on Facebook Live. On Friday, a few hundred protesters marched about 2 miles to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central where she was being treated.
During the next few days she hopes to diversify her involvement.
“Gotta support the cause,” Hennigan said. “I’m doing this for my friends, for my family, for future generations.
"I don’t ever want my daughter or my future son to have to go through the things I have ... I’m here to support everyone. Support people I’ve never even met.
“If you look at that video and see the blood on my back, it’s the same color as yours.”