Colorado Springs police arrested a 38-year-old woman who they say slashed a man with a knife Friday afternoon.
Rebekah Acosta could face an assault charge, police said.
Officers responded to a 2:53 p.m. call about a domestic disturbance involving a knife at a residence in east Colorado Springs. When they arrived in the 4200 block of Whileaway Court, they found a man who had what appeared to be a knife wound on his arm. Police said his injury was “non-life threatening.”
The suspect remained inside the home despite repeated commands to come out, police said.
After obtaining a warrant, tactical officers and a K-9 unit entered the residence, found Acosta inside, and took her into custody.
The victim's name was not released.