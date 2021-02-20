Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
kali9

Colorado Springs police arrested a 38-year-old woman who they say slashed a man with a knife Friday afternoon.

Rebekah Acosta could face an assault charge, police said.

Officers responded to a 2:53 p.m. call about a domestic disturbance involving a knife at a residence in east Colorado Springs. When they arrived in the 4200 block of Whileaway Court, they found a man who had what appeared to be a knife wound on his arm. Police said his injury was “non-life threatening.”

The suspect remained inside the home despite repeated commands to come out, police said.

After obtaining a warrant, tactical officers and a K-9 unit entered the residence, found Acosta inside, and took her into custody.

The victim's name was not released.

Colorado Springs police arrest robbery suspect who tased security guard
Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing another in northeastern Colorado Springs

Tags

Load comments

Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only