A woman was shot while allegedly breaking into vehicles in a Pueblo parking lot early Wednesday, police said.
A man was arrested in the shooting and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, police said.
The identities of those involved were not released.
Officers responded to a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Eagleridge Circle and found a woman who had been shot multiple times while allegedly breaking into vehicles. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
More people were suspected of breaking into cars but left before officers arrived, police said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the people who fled the scene is asked to call police Det. Jose Medina at 719-320-6006 or Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.
An anonymous tip can be left on the Pueblo Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-542-7867.