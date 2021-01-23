A woman was shot to death early Saturday at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs, according to police.
Officers responded to a 5:25 a.m. report of a shooting at the Thrive at Elevation Apartments at 1810 Monterey Road and found “an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police that two groups of people had been arguing and possibly fighting before someone fired at least one round from a handgun, hitting the victim.
The victim’s name was not released, and no arrests were announced.
Anyone with information to call their dispatch center at (719) 444-7000; callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.