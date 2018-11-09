A woman driving in southeast Colorado Springs was shot in the leg by another driver late Thursday, police said.
The woman told police that after she passed another car about 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Capulin and Shenandoah drives, she "heard a crackle, saw an orange flash" and was shot in her right leg, police reports said.
She drove to a convenience store where she called 911, then was transported to a local hospital with non-serious injuries.
The woman told police that she did not see the shooter and that the car was dark and larger than her own.