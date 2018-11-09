Police lights

A woman driving in southeast Colorado Springs was shot in the leg by another driver late Thursday, police said.

The woman told police that after she passed another car about 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Capulin and Shenandoah drives, she "heard a crackle, saw an orange flash" and was shot in her right leg, police reports said.

She drove to a convenience store where she called 911, then was transported to a local hospital with non-serious injuries.

The woman told police that she did not see the shooter and that the car was dark and larger than her own.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments