A woman is in critical but stable condition after she was shot in northern Colorado Springs Thursday night, police said.
Authorities responded to a shooting in the 11500 block of Spectacular Bid Circle just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.
The woman was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she remained in critical but stable condition as of Friday morning, according to police.
Christopher Vences, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault in the shooting. He is being held without bond at the El Paso County jail, records show.
Investigation is ongoing, police said.