A woman who was shot on Capitol Hill during a violent outbreak Wednesday has died.
The woman was shot by law enforcement and taken to a nearby hospital, multiple law enforcement sources told WRCB and NBC 4. It's unclear where in the Capitol building she was shot or why.
The Capitol Hill complex went on lockdown Wednesday after planned "Stop the Steal" protests devolved into a violent breach of the congressional building — smashing windows, breaking into offices, looting rooms, and forcing an evacuation of Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers as staff and reporters were told to shelter in place.
At least four protests were scheduled in Washington, D.C., for Wednesday, the day Congress was expected to count the votes of the Electoral College and certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. President Trump and many of his political supporters, including Roger Stone and George Papadopoulos, attended the protests, which turned into a storming of the Capitol.
Trump repeatedly stoked the chaos throughout the day, repeating claims of widespread voter fraud and telling his supporters "we will never give up" and "we will never concede." Those claims have been rejected by state and federal officials, and Trump's and his allies' legal challenges in court have largely failed.
After the Capitol was breached, Trump made several appeals to law and order and asked his supporters for peace but still claimed he won the election.
National Guard troops, the U.S. Marshals, and state troopers from Maryland and Virginia have been activated and deployed to the capital.