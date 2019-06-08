A woman was shot at after attempting to recover her dog from an ex-girlfriend in northeast Colorado Springs Friday night, police said.
Vanessa Bobian, 45, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, first-degree assault and other charges after allegedly firing a handgun at her ex-girlfriend. Just after 11:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a 7/11 at 1801 E. Platte Ave. where the victim told officers Bobian had assaulted her.
The victim told police that she believed her ex-girlfriend had her dog and had located Bobian at an apartment in the block of 1900 E. La Salle Street earlier that evening.
When she confronted Bobian, the victim told police that Bobian revealed a handgun and fired at her in the complex's parking lot. Officers said the victim was not hit.
The woman then told police that she attempted to get into her vehicle to drive away from the apartment, but Bobian was able to enter the victims car and demanded she drive her home. While in the vehicle, police said Bobian struck the victim multiple times in the head with the weapon.
While en route, officers said the victim pulled into the 7/11 and called police. Bobian ran from the vehicle, however, police said they were able to locate her nearby shortly after they arrived.
Bobian was arrested and taken to El Paso County Jail.