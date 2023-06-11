Cop Lights.jpg

A vehicle collision in east Colorado Springs resulted in a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Officers initially responded to an 11 p.m. call about a crash with serious injuries in the 800 block of North Academy Boulevard, near The Citadel mall. When they arrived, they found a woman unconscious in a vehicle, police said.

Investigators learned that the shooting victim had been involved in a minor crash with another vehicle before the driver of the second car fired “multiple gunshots” into the woman’s car, hitting her at least once.

The victim’s name was not released, and no arrests were announced.

