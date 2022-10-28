A woman was jogging in the area along Monument Creek on Thursday morning when an armed man attacked and sexually assaulted her, Colorado Springs police said.

The man has not been located, police said.

Around 7:30 a.m., the woman had been on a run along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail north of Uintah Street, near Monument Valley Park, when the man attacked her with a knife and sexually assaulted her, police said. The victim sustained an arm injury from the knife while fighting back.

The suspect then fled on foot and has not been located by police.

Officials have described the suspect as being a white male between 30-40 years old, of medium build and approximately 6 feet tall with an unkempt beard. He was described as wearing a dark beanie, dark jacket and dark pants as well as being "dirty" and smelling of alcohol at the time of the assault, police said.

Police said the incident is under investigation.