Deputies are asking for help identifying a man who got into a woman’s vehicle in a Falcon-area Walmart parking lot, forced her to drive to “a remote location” at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted her, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
The assault was reported about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the store at 11550 Meridian Market View.
The woman walked out of the store and loaded her groceries into her vehicle, and as she returned the cart, the assailant got into the unlocked passenger door, the Sheriff’s Office said.
When she returned to her vehicle, the man, who was armed with a handgun, directed her to the “remote location,” the Sheriff’s Office said. After the assault, he forced the woman to drive back to the Walmart and park behind the store. The man walked back to his vehicle, an older-model, dark-colored SUV.
It’s possible that he tried to get into another woman’s vehicle just before this assault, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The assailant is described as a 5 feet 8 inches tall, in his 20s with a medium build and a round, clean-shaven, “boyish” face, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was wearing dark clothing and a brown belt with keys hanging from it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nickolas Brklich at 719-520-7229 or NickolasBrklich@elpasoco.com.