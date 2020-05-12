A 58-year-old woman was critically injured in a Colorado Springs traffic crash Tuesday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol reported.

The woman was driving an SUV eastbound on East Woodmen Road, the crash report read. The SUV tried to turn left onto Mohawk Road as the traffic light turned yellow, when a westbound truck collided with it, troopers said. The SUV spun out of control into the median, according to the report.

The woman was taken to Memorial Central Hospital via ambulance with life-threatening injuries, the report stated. The driver of the truck was taken to Penrose-Saint Francis Medical Center with moderate injuries.

