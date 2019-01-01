Colorado Springs police say a woman has serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash early on New Year's Day.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Galley Road and Chelton Road.
Officers got a call about a woman lying in the road with a cut on her leg. When firefighters got there, they found her lying in the road.
It appears she was hit by a vehicle and the driver left the scene. Police did not have a description of the vehicle.
CSPD is investigating. Around that time, people may have been heading home after New Year's Eve celebrations and saw something, so if you know anything, call 444-7000.