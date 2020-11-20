A woman was sentenced to prison Friday after pleading guilty to conspiring to kill a 20-year-old man in Fountain in 2019, court records show.
Shawna Cowden was sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by five years of mandatory parole, for her role in the death of 20-year-old Cordell Rosenburg, according to Lee Richards, a spokeswoman for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Rosenberg, who authorities say died of a gunshot wound, was found between Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants in April 2019.
Fernando Craig, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Rosenburg’s death, was sentenced to 45 years in prison, followed by five years mandatory parole, court records show.
Both Craig and Cowden were arrested about a week after the shooting.