The body of a woman found in a field in east Colorado Springs on Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
The woman, whose name has not been released, had "an apparent traumatic injury," police said.
The body was found about 3:15 p.m. in a field behind Astrozon Self Storage in the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard.
Multiple tents and tarps are scattered around the area, but Black declined to say if the woman might have been camping there.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000, or, to remain anonymous, 719-634-7867.