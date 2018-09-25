Police are looking for a black Cadillac Deville that was stolen from a woman while she was filling up her gas tank in Colorado Springs.
The woman was driving with some friends just before 2 a.m. when she stopped to get gas at the 7-Eleven at 312 Mount View Lane. While she was filling up, a man yanked her by the arm out of her Cadillac, police said.
She fell, and the man drove off in the Cadillac. Another woman who was with her, who police said they believe is an associate of the thief, followed the Cadillac in a white sedan.
The Cadillac has Colorado license plate number DIV-314.