A woman was robbed at gunpoint near North Carefree Circle early Thursday morning, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
The woman was dumpster diving in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane around 4 a.m., according to police. She was standing outside her vehicle collecting an item when a suspect got into the vehicle. When the woman approached the suspect, police say he pointed a handgun at her.
The woman attempted to get into the vehicle as the suspect drove away but fell off and suffered minor injuries, officials said.
No one has been arrested in connection with this incident.