GazetteSlate.jpg

A woman pushing a wheelchair was injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in east Colorado Springs, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was crossing East Platte Avenue at the intersection with Swope Avenue just before 9 p.m. when a black or dark blue SUV going east on Platte hit her. The driver sped off and left the woman with a serious but not life-threatening leg injury.

She was not in a designated crosswalk.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments