A woman pushing a wheelchair was injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in east Colorado Springs, police said.
The woman, who was not identified, was crossing East Platte Avenue at the intersection with Swope Avenue just before 9 p.m. when a black or dark blue SUV going east on Platte hit her. The driver sped off and left the woman with a serious but not life-threatening leg injury.
She was not in a designated crosswalk.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.