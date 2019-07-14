A woman was pushed out of a moving car she tried to keep from being stolen late Friday morning, police said.
Colorado Springs police said Joseph Laymen, 29, was allegedly in the process of stealing his girlfriend's car when she and her a friend noticed and tried to stop him. They ended up inside the car as Layman sped away, police said.
As the car sped through southeast Colorado Springs, one of the women called 911. An officer later spotted the vehicle going south on Academy Boulevard, but was unable to pursue it due to traffic.
While behind the wheel, Layman allegedly assaulted both women, and pushed one of them out of the car while it was moving, police said. The other woman eventually jumped out of the moving car.
A warrant has been issued for Layman, who is wanted on suspicion of kidnapping and second-degree assault. He is white, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in a white 1996 Chevy Tahoe with the license plate CBG655.
The Colorado Springs Police Department said Layman should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police said the victims were not seriously injured.