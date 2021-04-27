FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail is Nicole Poole Franklin. Franklin has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes for intentionally driving her SUV into two children two years ago because she said she thought one was Mexican and the other was a member of the Islamic State group. Franklin, entered the pleas Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in a Des Moines federal court to two counts of violating the U.S. Hate Crime Act for trying to kill the children in separate attacks because of their races.