A woman on probation for trying to create a multistate prostitution ring last year was arrested again Thursday.
Kyasha "Queen" Tisdale, 35, was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of tampering with evidence, kidnapping, menacing, harassment, assault and false imprisonment, Colorado Springs police said.
Tisdale pleaded guilty in 2018 to attempted pimping and sentenced to three years probation after Colorado Springs police say she tried to establish a prostitution ring spanning California, Arizona, Texas, Ohio and Louisiana.
Also arrested Thursday by the Colorado Springs Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit was Doriun Thompson, 41, who was jailed on suspicion of harassment, assault, and false imprisonment. He is being held on $10,000 bond.
Details of the latest allegations were not immediately available Friday. Police have asked anyone who may have been victimized by Tisdale or Thompson to call police at 444-7000.