Leonor Enriquez, who had been missing from a Colorado Springs apartment complex for over a week, has been found safe, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Tuesday.
Around 10:20 a.m., the department updated its original social media post calling for the community's help in locating Enriquez, saying she had been located.
09/20/22, 10:20AM Update: Lenor has been found safe. Thank you all for your assistance.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 20, 2022
Enriquez was reported missing on Sept. 11 after she was last seen outside an apartment complex.