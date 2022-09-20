Enriquez missing person

Leonor Enriquez

 Colorado Springs Police Department

Leonor Enriquez, who had been missing from a Colorado Springs apartment complex for over a week, has been found safe, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Tuesday.

Around 10:20 a.m., the department updated its original social media post calling for the community's help in locating Enriquez, saying she had been located.

Enriquez was reported missing on Sept. 11 after she was last seen outside an apartment complex.

