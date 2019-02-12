Colorado Springs police are searching for a 58-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago from an assisted living facility.
Barbara Johnson was last seen Jan. 29 at the Duncan-Hart House, 615 N. Corona St. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has shoulder-length gray hair.
She was wearing a gray winter coat when she left the facility.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.