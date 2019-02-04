A nurse from Twin Falls, Idaho, is expected to plead guilty to at least one charge in connection to the case of missing Woodland Park mother and flight instructor Kelsey Berreth, ABC News has learned.
Krystal Lee, 32, is scheduled to appear in a Teller County courtroom in Cripple Creek this week to enter a plea deal with prosecutors, according to two of Lee's relatives who spoke anonymously because the deal hasn't been publicly announced.Family members said Lee has been cooperating with investigators, who have been looking into allegations Lee may have disposed of evidence.
It's not yet clear what charge or charges Lee is expected to plead guilty to, or whether she'd face jail time. Attempts to reach Lee's attorney have been unsuccessful.
The Teller County clerk of court told the Gazette on Monday that the court has no record of any charges or upcoming court appearances for Lee.
However, DA spokeswoman Lee Richards said there is a “case” against the woman and that it is sealed.
“She’s got a court date Friday. It’s sealed," Richards said. "We can’t say more than that right now.”