A woman and two men wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Saturday outside a north Colorado Springs nightclub, police said.
The shooting was reported just before the 2 a.m. closing time at The Social, 3506 N. Academy Blvd. Officers found a man and a woman in the parking lot who'd been shot.
Both were taken to a hospital, where the woman died. The man was in critical condition. A second man, with less serious wounds, later showed up a a hospital, police said.
Names and ages of the victims have not been released. No arrests have been announced, but police said said there is no danger to the public.
A 7-Eleven manager, who was not working when the shooting happened, said Saturday that the clerk who was on duty at the time told him two men got into a scuffle in the parking lot of the nightclub.
The manager said he was told that the woman who died was with one of the men and tried to break up the fight. At some point, though, the woman punched the other man, who then shot her four times in the back, the night clerk had related.
Shots then were fired at that man, the manager said he was told.
Police did not say if there had been previous calls about trouble at the club to which officers had responded. Most online reviews of The Social were positive, mentioning special events at the club such as movie nights and open mic performances.
"To all members of our community affected, we are hurting with you. You are not alone," read a statement posted on The Social's Facebook page. "We want you all to be assured that The Social remains highly committed to your safety. It is our number one priority. Following the events of this morning, we have been working tirelessly with CSPD and local officials to gain a better perspective of what transpired and how we can continue to bring you safe, quality entertainment."
The police news release stated that the death is being investigated as a homicide by detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit. If it is ruled a homicide it would the 15th this year in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 18.