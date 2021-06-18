The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim and the Colorado Springs police named suspect in a fatal shooting at a Colorado Springs bar Thursday.
The coroner's office identified 51-year-old Gwendolyn Watson as the victim in shooting at Woody's Bar and Grill around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, police said.
Police said they hunting for 34-year-old Paris Toler-Anderson, who they said open fired into the bar's parking lot before fleeing, officers said.
Police searched for Toler-Anderson but did not find him as of Friday afternoon, officers said.
Toler-Anderson is familiar for some detectives on the force. They arrested him in 2013 after police said he held up a bank on Space Center Drive.
Watson's death is the 18th homicide investigation in the city this year. There were 21 homicide investigations in the city this time last year, police said.
Police encouraged those with information about Toler-Anderson, to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or for those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 800-222-8477.