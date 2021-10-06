Colorado Springs police opened a homicide investigation after responding to a shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs Saturday, law enforcement announced Wednesday.

Officers found a woman, identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 41-year-old Liana Salas, dead inside a residence in the 4200 blocks of Astrozon Blvd around 7:18 p.m., police said.

Police "contacted everyone involved in the incident" and had not make any arrests as of Wednesday morning, police said.

Police did not provide additional information surrounding the circumstances of Salas' death, which is the 25th homicide in the city this year, according to officers.