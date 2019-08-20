A woman was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday morning in southeast Colorado Springs. No other injuries were reported. 

The woman veered off the right side of Circle Drive, while driving northbound, and crashed into a ravine near Hancock Drive, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik. Police received the call around 6:35 a.m. and located her car shortly after 7 a.m., Sokolik said.

The woman's name has yet to be released. Her death marks the 29th traffic-related fatality in the city this year. 

All northbound lanes of South Circle Drive at Janitell Road were closed for several hours as authorities responded to the scene.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Comments disabled.