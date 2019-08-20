A woman was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday morning in southeast Colorado Springs. No other injuries were reported.
The woman veered off the right side of Circle Drive, while driving northbound, and crashed into a ravine near Hancock Drive, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik. Police received the call around 6:35 a.m. and located her car shortly after 7 a.m., Sokolik said.
The woman's name has yet to be released. Her death marks the 29th traffic-related fatality in the city this year.
All northbound lanes of South Circle Drive at Janitell Road were closed for several hours as authorities responded to the scene.