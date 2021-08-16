The El Paso County Coroner's office has identified a woman who died in a Saturday-night crash in northeastern Colorado Springs, officials announced Monday.
At about 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Corri Davis, 44, was driving northbound in her Jeep Wrangler on Charlotte Parkway when her vehicle was hit by a Ford Excursion headed east on Stetson Hills Boulevard. Davis was ejected from her Jeep and died at the scene despite witnesses attempts to help her, police said.
The driver and passenger of the Excursion suffered no injuries, police officials with the Stetson Hills Division said Sunday.
Police said the are investigating if one of the two drivers ran a red light.