Drinking and driving is suspected in a rollover crash that killed at 43-year-old Pueblo woman early Saturday morning.
Troopers say the driver, who survived with minor injuries, lost control of his car while traveling on I-25 near exit 120, spun off into a field and then flipped his car twice. His passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The deceased has been identified as Phoebe Duran.
Driver Robert Gomez, also of Pueblo, is expected to be charged in the crash. State Patrol says that in addition to allegedly drinking before getting behind the wheel, Gomez was speeding. Both are believed to be factors in the rollover.