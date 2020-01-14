A woman killed in a rollover crash last week in eastern El Paso County has been identified as Rakel Engelkens, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Engelkens, 34, died Jan. 6 in a single-vehicle crash on Simla Highway near Ramah Road East, Colorado State Patrol troopers said. Troopers said just after midnight, Engelkens' 2005 Suzuki sedan lost control on the highway and rolled. She was thrown from the vehicle and not found until daylight.

Engelkens is the second traffic fatality in unincorporated El Paso County this year. At this time last year, there were none.

