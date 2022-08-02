A female pedestrian is killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pueblo County early Tuesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Troopers said that they were notified that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian around 3 a.m. on Santa Fe Drive near San Pedro Street. When they arrived, troopers found the body of a 40-year-old woman in the street.
No vehicles or witnesses were found, troopers said.
Anyone who has information about the crash or witnessed the crash is encouraged to call Master Trooper Glen Brown at 719-544-2424.