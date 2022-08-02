police lights

kali9, iStock

 kali9, iStock

A female pedestrian is killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pueblo County early Tuesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol. 

Troopers said that they were notified that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian around 3 a.m. on Santa Fe Drive near San Pedro Street. When they arrived, troopers found the body of a 40-year-old woman in the street. 

No vehicles or witnesses were found, troopers said. 

Anyone who has information about the crash or witnessed the crash is encouraged to call Master Trooper Glen Brown at 719-544-2424.

Rollover crash on Powers Boulevard ejected car engine, prompts overnight closure
3-year-old dies after being hit by car south of Colorado Springs

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments