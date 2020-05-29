A woman died early Friday morning after she was shot in a Colorado Springs parking lot, authorities said.

The woman, whose name wasn't released, was driven to a hospital at about 1 a.m. after being shot at a parking lot in the 4600 block of Hinsdale Way, Colorado Springs police said. She later died of her wounds, authorities said.

Officers found evidence of a shooting at the parking lot, but police did not elaborate on what evidence was found. There were other occupants in the vehicle that drove the woman to the hospital, police said, but their identities weren't released..

No arrests or suspect descriptions have been announced.

Authorities are investigating the woman's death as a homicide until the El Paso County Coroner's Office makes an official ruling on the cause of death.

If ruled a homicide, the woman's death will be the 20th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were seven.

Anyone who has information about the shooting was asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or to remain anonymous, call 719-634-7867.