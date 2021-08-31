The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash last week as 31-year-old Lauren Carroll.

Colorado Springs police found two unresponsive people in the road beside a motorcycle after an apparent crash at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Acacia Drive around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Emergency crews took one the riders to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other rider, Carroll, died from the crash.

A second motorcycle crash several hours earlier also killed another rider on the northeast side of town.