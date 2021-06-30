The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a woman killed in a crash on Colorado 83 Tuesday.
The coroner said 46-year-old Kathleen Gonzales was the driver killed in a three-vehicle crash around 11:45 near the intersection of Old North Gate Road.
Gonzales was headed south in a Jeep when her vehicle veered into the northbound lanes hitting the left side of a 2020 Dodge pickup-up and the front of a 2017 Dodge pick-up, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The driver of the 2020 Dodge was uninjured, the driver of the 2017 Dodge was transported to Penrose Hospital with minor injuries and a passenger of the 2017 Dodge was taken to Penrose Hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.
Gonzales was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
Colorado State Patrol shutdown the highway for several hours, troopers said.