A 19-year-old woman was killed in an eastern Colorado Springs crash Friday night, Colorado Springs police said Saturday.

The two-vehicle crash happened on North Academy Boulevard near the East Platte Avenue overpass about 10:30 p.m., said Sgt. Jennifer Lewis. A northbound sedan tried to turn left onto westbound East Platte Avenue when it was struck broadside by a southbound Ford truck, a news release said.

The sedan's front seat passenger, Sarah Miranda of Colorado Springs, died later at a hospital, police said. Two other occupants in the sedan were also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured, police said.

Authorities do not know if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Miranda's death was the second traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. Last year at this time there were also two.

