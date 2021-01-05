A woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday was identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.
Amanda Lynn Adams, 35, was headed south on Interstate 25 near near Exit 116 south of Fountain when she lost control of the vehicle, Colorado State Patrol said.
The car drove off the road and through a fence before rolling over in a field, troopers said.
Adams was was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle where she died, according to state patrol.
The fatal crash was the region’s first of the year after a record 50 traffic-related deaths in Colorado Springs in 2020.