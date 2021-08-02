The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a woman killed in a crash Thursday in Black Forest after a semitruck collided with a pickup truck.
Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash at Burgess and Vollmer Road at 1:08 p.m. after a silver F-150 traveling west on Burgess Road drove through a stop sign and was hit by a green semitruck heading south on Vollmer Road, troopers said.
A woman in the front passenger seat of the pickup was killed; the coroner identified her as 67-year-old Marie Macias.
The pickup's driver also sustained serious injuries, and two children were transported to the hospital with "moderate injuries," Colorado State Patrol troopers said. No one in the semitruck was injured.