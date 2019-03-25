The passenger of a car who died in a crash early Friday has been identified as Alyssa Mason, El Paso County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Mason, 27, was a resident of Denver and died at a hospital about four hours after the crash.
She was sitting in the front seat of a sedan when the driver, whose name has not been released, hit a truck turning left from southbound North Academy Boulevard, near Platte Avenue, at about 12:15 a.m.
Police said Mason died of her injuries just before 4 a.m. and the driver is recovering from serious injuries.
The truck was a privately-owned utility vehicle and was pulling a trailer. No details about this driver have been released.
Police have not said yet whether drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash and no charges have been cited.
Mason's death is the city’s ninth traffic-related fatality this year and the second in El Paso County in two days last week. Forrest Eugene Ford, 58, was killed in a crash Thursday at the Wrangler RV Park, 6225 E. Platte Ave., in the Cimarron Hills area.