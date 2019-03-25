A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday has been identified, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Alyssa Mason, 27, of Denver, died at a hospital about four hours after the crash.
She was sitting in the front seat of a sedan when it hit a truck turning left from southbound North Academy Boulevard, near Platte Avenue, at about 12:15 a.m.
Police said Mason died of her injuries just before 4 a.m. The driver, whose name has not been released, is recovering from serious injuries.
The truck was a private utility vehicle and was pulling a trailer. No details about the truck's driver have been released.
Police have not said whether drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash and no charges have been cited.
Mason's death is the city’s ninth traffic-related fatality this year and the second in El Paso County in two days last week. Forrest Eugene Ford, 58, was killed in a crash Thursday at the Wrangler RV Park, 6225 E. Platte Ave., in the Cimarron Hills area.